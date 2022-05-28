Personality Test: How you hold your phone tells about your personality

How do you hold your phone? Have you thought that the way you hold your phone can tell something about your personality? Optical illusion based on a personality test reveals much about your personality, relationship, etc.

As per scientists, optical illusions are possible as our brains are so good at recognizing patterns and "seeing" familiar objects. Optical illusions involve visual deception. Due to the arrangement of the images, the impact of light, the effect of colours, or other variables, a wide range of misleading visual effects can be created and are seen in optical illusions, which sometimes puzzle us so much that we rub our eyes and look again at the image.

So, optical illusions are pictures or images that we perceive differently than they really are.

Toda's optical illusion is based on a personality test in which you have to choose your preferred method of holding your phone. Scroll down to learn more about your personality and how your brain operates.

Take a look at the image and choose your preferred method of holding your phone.

Are you ready to know about various positions? Scroll down!

If you choose the number 1 position

Choosing the number 1 position means that you feel comfortable holding your phone with a single hand. You use your thumb finger to maneuver around your phone screen. This means that you are a carefree, happy, and self-assured person.

You never complain about anything in life. You have the ability to accept whatever life gives you. You have confidence in yourself and this quality of yours helps you move ahead, grabbing any new chance in your path.

If necessary, you can also take a risk and push yourself outside of your comfort zone to achieve your target, objectives, and desires.

Another thing to keep in mind is that while this mindset can lead to success in business, it will not lead to success in relationships. When it comes to romance and love, you take things slowly and prefer to be cautious. Your partner or companion may perceive you as unconcerned about commitment.

If you choose the number 2 position

If you choose to hold your phone in the number 2 position, it means you are wise, intuitive, and pragmatic.

You are empathetic, caring, and intelligent at decoding other people's character.

One more quality about you is that you can, if you want, avoid fraud, but for that, you have to pay attention to details.

Such characteristics make dating easier because you can find the appropriate partner for you on just one date.

You will not take things slowly after finding the love of your life. But remember that haste leads to waste.

You would rather be cautious than take chances and lose a lot of money.

If you choose the number 3 position

If you choose to hold your phone in the 3rd position, then you are fast at analysing situations and coming up with suitable solutions to any challenge, whether big or small.

As you do not oppose things, it shows that survival of the fittest is your motto.

You know how to adapt and meet the demands of several scenarios by employing a diverse skill set.

You are an enjoyable and energetic personality at parties and festivities.

When you are having some academic debates, then you are serious, but among children, you enjoy and remain carefree.

However, these characteristics are insufficient to entice the person you are dating.

You must work hard and show your devotion to spice up your romantic life.

If you choose the number 4 position

If you choose to hold your phone in the 4th position, it means that people are attracted or enthralled by your vivid imagination and original ideas.

If you choose to become a painter or an author, then you will achieve a lot of success.

You prefer isolation to re-energise yourself, despite being an extroverted personality.

In love relationships, you are shy and want your spouse to initiate the first move. But that does not mean that you are not interested in forming new friendships. Once your spouse or partner recognises your fascinating and different nature, he or she will never let you go.

