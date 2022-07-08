Optical Illusion Psychology: Can You Fit The Fish In The Bowl In This Picture? You Have Only 20 Seconds!

Optical Illusion Psychology Test To Fit The Fish Into The Bowl: Optical Illusion tests are not just ruling the internet, but people are wanting more and more variety nowadays. We will like to thank all the readers for giving us positive feedback and asking for more variety. So, we are back with another optical illusion challenge for all of you. Take a look at the optical illusion picture below and find out how you can fit the fish in the bowl. The image below has been circulating as a challenge globally and people have not been able to do that. You can try your luck below as well.

Take a look at the picture below:

Optical Illusion: Picture Test

Rules:

The readers can see a fish and a bowl right next to it. There are simple tasks for this optical illusion game you need to follow:

Take a look at the picture below. Now the users should only focus on the yellow strips they can see on the fish for atleast 20 seconds Try estimating the size of the fish and imagine fitting it in the bowl. You do not need to use your hands or a scale for doing this, just use your eyes and your intelligence. In case you are able to do so, tell us through the comment box. If you are not able to do so, tell us through the comment box.

Try looking at the picture again. Try to fir the fish into the bowl.

Did you succeed? No?

Rub your eyes and try looking at the stripes on the fish again. But now look at them just for 15 seconds. Now can you fit the fish in the bowl?

Look at the picture again

Optical Illusion Psychology Analysis: After Image

The effect is called Afterimage. This effect takes place when the retina of your eyes comes into the picture. The retina of the human eyes is most sensitive to either red, blue or green. When you stare at the picture for a long time, the receptors become fatigued. Then when you shift your gaze to the other background, the receptors since are too tired, they fon not work very well. So, there is an imbalance of information and the brain creates an afterimage. This is why even though the fish was small, you could not fit it into the bowl because it seemed bigger than its actual shape.

So, we hope now it is clear why the fish was not fitting the bowl despite being smaller than it. You may find these optical illusion tests interesting as well.