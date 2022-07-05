Optical Illusion: Find Stars, Angels or Skaters In This Picture To Know If You Are Rational 

Optical Illusion- Spot Stars, Angels or Ice Skaters: We are back with another beautiful optical illusion image of a time in the night when most people dream. The optical illusion painting image below is another art marvel by the famous Canadian artist Robert Gonsalves. This image below can reveal your personality traits as well. It can tell if you are a rational person or not. Take a look at the optical illusion image below and find out if you are a rational person or not.

Check the image here.

The image shows a beautiful landscape of the night and it is a dreamy scenario. When you look at the skies you can see the moon and stars and something that seems to be like people carrying small lanterns and also people ice skating.

What do you see first?

Angels/ Flying People:

You are a daydreamer. You like to visualize what you want first and then you wish to achieve it. You also know it is good to plan, which is what you do well also. You use your logical brain but you are a more creative person.

Stars:

You are an achiever. You are a natural leader who aims high and achieves. You have both your brain sides working just right for you. Your logical and creative brains work equally for you.

Ice Skaters:

In case you saw ice skaters first, you are driven by your rational brain all the time. You like to know what is going on around you and do not daydream. You know the reality and do not follow anything that seems delusional. You believe in black and white basically and wish to avoid the grey in life. Experts say that those who see the skaters are "big picture thinkers". They look beyond people’s visions being rational at the same time.

The optical illusion painting above by Robert Gonsalves is not his first one. He is quite famous for creating such optical illusion paintings. Optical Illusions play with your mind making you believe what is not there, or something that is not real. Check out these optical illusion tests as well below.

