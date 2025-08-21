Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Option Entry Begin at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka UG NEET Counselling Round 2 Option Entry: Karnataka Examinations Authority has started the Karnataka NEET UG counselling option entry process for round 2 admissions. As per the schedule released, the last date for students to submit their choices for allotment is August 25, 2025. Candidates participating in the Karnataka NEET UG round 2 counselling can enter the choice of course and college through the link available online.
Based on the choices entered, the Karnataka NEET UG counselling round 2 seat allotment result will be announced. The provisional allotment result will be declared on August 29, 2025. Candidates will be given a chance to make changes to the choices entered before the final allotment result is announced.
Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Option Entry - Click Here
Steps to Complete Karnataka NEET UG Round 2 Option Entry Process
Candidates participating in the Karnataka NEET UG counselling round 2 allotment process must enter the choices for the allotment by the deadline provided. Follow the steps provided below to enter the choices
Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority
Step 2: Click on the Karnataka NEET UG counselling round 2 option entry process
Step 3: Login using the CET number
Step 4: Enter the choice of college and course
Step 5: Save the choices for further reference
Also Read: Karnataka UGCET Round 2 Option Entry Begin, Get Direct Link Here
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation