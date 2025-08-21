Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Option Entry Begin at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka UG NEET Counselling Round 2 Option Entry: Karnataka Examinations Authority has started the Karnataka NEET UG counselling option entry process for round 2 admissions. As per the schedule released, the last date for students to submit their choices for allotment is August 25, 2025. Candidates participating in the Karnataka NEET UG round 2 counselling can enter the choice of course and college through the link available online.

Based on the choices entered, the Karnataka NEET UG counselling round 2 seat allotment result will be announced. The provisional allotment result will be declared on August 29, 2025. Candidates will be given a chance to make changes to the choices entered before the final allotment result is announced.

