Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Option Entry Begin at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2025 round 2 option entry process commences at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students can complete the option entry process until August 25, 2025. Candidates can login using the Karnataka CET number 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 21, 2025, 17:42 IST
Karnataka UG NEET Counselling Round 2 Option Entry: Karnataka Examinations Authority has started the Karnataka NEET UG counselling option entry process for round 2 admissions. As per the schedule released, the last date for students to submit their choices for allotment is August 25, 2025. Candidates participating in the Karnataka NEET UG round 2 counselling can enter the choice of course and college through the link available online. 

Based on the choices entered, the Karnataka NEET UG counselling round 2 seat allotment result will be announced. The provisional allotment result will be declared on August 29, 2025. Candidates will be given a chance to make changes to the choices entered before the final allotment result is announced. 

Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Option Entry - Click Here

Steps to Complete Karnataka NEET UG Round 2 Option Entry Process

Candidates participating in the Karnataka NEET UG counselling round 2 allotment process must enter the choices for the allotment by the deadline provided. Follow the steps provided below to enter the choices

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority

Step 2: Click on the Karnataka NEET UG counselling round 2 option entry process

Step 3: Login using the CET number

Step 4: Enter the choice of college and course

Step 5: Save the choices for further reference

