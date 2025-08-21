Maharashtra MaBDes CAP 2025: MHT CET Released Round 4 Seat Matrix; Check here

Maharashtra BDes CAP 2025: The Maharashtra State CET Cell has released the provisional seat matrix for the BDes Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round 4. Candidates who took the UCEED 2025 or MAH BDes CET 2025 are eligible to apply for this round.

Online option forms are available for eligible candidates to complete between August 22 and August 24. On August 26, the preliminary seat allocation findings will be made public. Bdesigncap2025.mahacet.org, the official website, will be used to process all admissions. Candidates who wish to accept their assigned seats and pay the necessary fees must log in using their registered email address and password. Students who secure a seat in this round must report to their assigned college with their original documents by August 30. It's important to note that the seats allocated in this round are final, and there will be no option for further upgrades.