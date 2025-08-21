Maharashtra MaBDes CAP 2025: MHT CET Released Round 4 Seat Matrix; Check here

Maharashtra BDes CAP 2025: The Maharashtra State CET Cell has released the provisional seat matrix for the BDes Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round 4. Candidates who took the UCEED 2025 or MAH BDes CET 2025 are eligible to apply for this round.
Online option forms are available for eligible candidates to complete between August 22 and August 24. On August 26, the preliminary seat allocation findings will be made public. Bdesigncap2025.mahacet.org, the official website, will be used to process all admissions. Candidates who wish to accept their assigned seats and pay the necessary fees must log in using their registered email address and password. Students who secure a seat in this round must report to their assigned college with their original documents by August 30. It's important to note that the seats allocated in this round are final, and there will be no option for further upgrades.
How to Check the Maharashtra BDes CAP Round 4 Seat Matrix?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to check their Maharashtra BDes CAP Round 4 Seat Matrix:
Go to the official admission site at bdesigncap2025.mahacet.org.
Find the "Provisional Vacant Seats" or "Seat Matrix for CAP Round-IV" message or link on the homepage.
For the BDes CAP round 4 seat matrix, click the link. A new document will probably open as a result.
Typically, the seat matrix is made available as a PDF file. To view it, download it to your device.
Each category's colleges, courses, and number of open seats are listed in the document.
Carefully complete your option form by selecting your preferred college and courses using this seat matrix.
Maharashtra BDes 2025: CAP round 4
Following the three rounds of counseling, ten universities throughout the state offer open seats in the Maharashtra BDes seat matrix.
|
Institute name
|
Vacant seats for BDes CAP round 4
|
G S Mandal's Maharashtra Institute of Technology, Aurangabad
|
28
|
MIT Academy of Engineering, Alandi, Pune
|
18
|
Terna Engineering College, Nerul, Navi Mumbai
|
12
|
Aditya College of Architecture, Borivali (W), Mumbai
|
29
|
Institute of Design Education & Architectural Studies, Nagpur
|
51
|
Satish Misal Educational Foundation's BRICK School of Architecture, Pune
|
48
|
Sanjeevan Group of Institutions
|
30
|
Mangaldeep College of Engineering
|
72
|
Sumanbai Bengal Mahila Mahavidyalay (fashion design)
|
48
|
Sumanbai Bengal Mahila Mahavidyalay (interior design)
|
48
|
Ken Kendre College of Technology and Management
|
34
