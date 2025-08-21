UGC Asks Schools, Colleges to Celebrate National Sports Day from Aug 29 to 31, Details Here

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all schools, colleges, and universities to celebrate National Sports Day 2025 on August 29. On this day, every institution should spend at least one hour on sports and fitness activities. UGC has also advised that events should continue till August 31 so that students and teachers can enjoy and stay healthy.
National Sports Day is very special because it is the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, the greatest hockey player of India. People lovingly called him “The Wizard of Hockey” because of his amazing skills and contributions to Indian sports.
To celebrate this day, UGC has shared a list of fun activities. Schools and colleges can choose games that are easy for them to organise. Some of the suggested games are cricket, kho-kho, chess, rope skipping, cycling, and speed walking. Students should also wear proper sports dress to take part in these activities.
National Sports Day is not just about playing games. It teaches us about fitness, teamwork, discipline, and respect for sports. By celebrating this day, we remember Major Dhyan Chand and also learn to make sports a part of our daily life.
National Sports Day 2025: Event Format
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has shared guidelines for celebrating National Sports Day 2025. Schools, colleges, and universities are encouraged to follow this event format and schedule to mark the occasion.
-
On August 29, every institution should hold a sports assembly where students pay tribute to Major Dhyan Chand and take a fitness pledge.
-
Students will be divided into 2, 4, or 6 equal teams, making sure there are both boys and girls in each team.
-
Each team can be named after freedom fighters or famous Indian sportspersons.
-
A medal tally should be maintained. The team with the highest points will win the Major Dhyan Chand Trophy.
-
Institutions should also promote the celebrations on social media with a creative tagline and hashtags.
National Sports Day 2025: Schedule
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has shared the schedule for National Sports Day 2025. Institutions can follow this plan or make small changes as per their space and interest. The celebration will continue for three days, from August 29 to August 31.
|
Date
|
Activity
|
Aug 29
|
Tribute, Fit India Pledge, Team Games, Launch of Sansad Khel Mahotsav
|
Aug 30
|
Sports Debates, Fitness Talks, Competitions
|
Aug 31
|
Pan-India Cycling Event
Along with these events, the Government of India has also approved the National Sports Policy (NSP) 2025. This policy is made to encourage community participation, school-level sports, and fitness for all, in line with NEP 2020. It also supports India’s dream for the Olympics 2036.
