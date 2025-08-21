UGC Asks Schools, Colleges to Celebrate National Sports Day from Aug 29 to 31, Details Here

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked all schools, colleges, and universities to celebrate National Sports Day 2025 on August 29. On this day, every institution should spend at least one hour on sports and fitness activities. UGC has also advised that events should continue till August 31 so that students and teachers can enjoy and stay healthy.

National Sports Day is very special because it is the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, the greatest hockey player of India. People lovingly called him “The Wizard of Hockey” because of his amazing skills and contributions to Indian sports.

To celebrate this day, UGC has shared a list of fun activities. Schools and colleges can choose games that are easy for them to organise. Some of the suggested games are cricket, kho-kho, chess, rope skipping, cycling, and speed walking. Students should also wear proper sports dress to take part in these activities.