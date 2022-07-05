Optical Illusion: Skull or Astronauts- What You See First Reveals How You Perceive Death!

Optical Illusion- How you perceive death: These days Skull Optical Illusion is in trend. The internet is losing it over these mind-boggling pictures which have the capacity to reveal the truest and most hidden personality traits. But did you know the optical illusion images could also reveal the reader's perception of death? Even we sometimes do not know how we actually perceive death. What do you think of death to be? An entity, the end or a new beginning entirely? The optical illusion picture you see below can reveal your actual perception of death. Check it below.

The optical illusion test below simply asks you to report what you see when you take the first look at the image- Astronauts or a Skull? This would lead you to the answer to what your perception of death is. Do not look at the image for more than 9 seconds. It may prove to be a grim sight for many. We suggest you just take a look at the image for 9 seconds below and then read the analysis below.

What do you see?

Do you see a skull in the background or two astronauts?

In the image, one can see two astronauts immediately only if they are not lost by the sight of the illusion of a skull that has been created by the moon in the background.

As per Emily S. Prater's paper on perceptions of death and effects of emotion, 'Most people have dealt with the death of a loved one at some point in their life. When dealing with death, different emotions come into play, based on how well a person copes. Upon the occurrence of death, sadness is a common reaction of loved ones.

As a person tries to adjust to life without the person they cared about, depression may take hold. Anger is another emotion commonly experienced by those who are grieving. This is a normal grief reaction that should be encouraged, with attempts to redirect the anger, which is often displaced.'

Two Astronauts:

The people who saw two astronauts in the first look of the image are those who perceive death to be the ultimate end. These people are not scared of this end, but find it to be the beginning of something new. They have a soldier-like approach to life. So, they feel the emotions which are felt by anyone when they lose a loved one but tend to subside it by thinking of the ultimate truth that death is.

Skull:

The people who see the skull perceive death with annoyance and anger. They cannot be said to be scared of death per se but have no great thoughts about it either. They do not see death as a new beginning and find it hollow. Such people tend to show more grief and anger when they lose a loved one.

Something more:

The subject of death is taboo in our society. This situation contributes to the difficulties many have in accepting and coping with the death of a loved one, impeding the process of grief and bereavement. When people refer to death as “passing away”, “moving on”, or “going to a better place” they are disguising death through euphemistic language. Many people live by the myth that if death is not talked about; it will pass without the pain associated with the loss of a loved one.

As per famous psychologists, how one perceives death varies as per gender, education, life situations and orientation. All these, shape the personality of an individual which somehow regulates their reactions towards the end of life. This is how this optical illusion was able to somehow inform about the reactions and perceptions of death in an individual.

