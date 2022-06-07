Optical Illusion: Are you an introvert or an extrovert based on what you see first?

Are you an introvert or an extrovert? Sometimes optical illusions blow our minds with their accurate description. Every person has a different perspective and sees different things. However, we relate to the things that they tell us about our personality based on what we see first. Experts explain that every person has his or her own way of seeing things and perceiving them.

Optical illusions are how one image can be perceived differently by different people, and they can reveal something new to everyone. What do you see first in the beautiful image?

What do you see first in the image?

There are different elements in the image, and whichever you see first tells that you are an introvert or an extrovert. Do you want to know? Scroll down and look again at the image.

Optical illusions play tricks on our vision. They teach us how our eyes and brain work together to see. It can be understood that if you are living in a three-dimensional world, your brain also gets clues about depth, shading, lighting, and position to help you interpret what you see.

But when you look at a two-dimensional image, then your brain can be fooled as it does not get the same clues. Take a look at the image again to determine whether you are an introvert or an extrovert.

What do you see first? This optical illusion shows a round-shaped moon face with two birds forming a mustache. So, you noticed the first face or the birds.

A Face

If you notice a face first, it means that you are a sensitive and kind person, so you avoid conflicts. You have an incredible intuition that helps you stay out of sticky situations. Such people sometimes learn from their mistakes. Such a personality brings both strengths and challenges. Such people have the ability to be present in any situation and offer a listening ear.

Birds

If you first notice the birds, then it means that you are a warm-hearted and fun-loving individual. Such people enjoy life in a lively, lighthearted way, spirited and playful. You are a friendly, open, and kind person.

