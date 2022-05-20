Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden phone in the image of the rug?

Can you find the hidden phone in the rug image: In the image of the rug, you might not see the cell phone, but it is somewhere on this rug. Look closely to find it!
Optical Illusion
Can you find the hidden phone in the rug image: Optical illusions sometimes leave you perplexed and questioning your eyes. Optical phantasms began hundreds of years ago and now have taken the internet by storm. 

Take a look at the image of the rug and find out the cell phone in fact look for the iPhone camera.

Jagranjosh

Can you spot the hidden-phone? Look closely at the blue strip in the image. It may be near the right-hand side of the picture.

Did it near the table, but on which side of the table?

In this beautiful rug image, there are two strips on the right-hand side. Is there a phone? Look closely. Did you find it?

Optical Illusion image with answer

Hint: Look at the blue strip by the white table in the image. 

You can try it again yourself. 

Still can not spot it? We acknowledge. Here is the answer:

There is a cell phone, or we can say, an iPhone camera, looking more clearly at the blue strip by the white table on the upper right-hand side of this rug image. See the image below.

Jagranjosh

This image went viral somewhere in the past on Facebook and was shared by various people. 

