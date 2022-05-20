Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden phone in the image of the rug?

Can you find the hidden phone in the rug image: Optical illusions sometimes leave you perplexed and questioning your eyes. Optical phantasms began hundreds of years ago and now have taken the internet by storm.

Take a look at the image of the rug and find out the cell phone in fact look for the iPhone camera.

Can you spot the hidden-phone? Look closely at the blue strip in the image. It may be near the right-hand side of the picture.

Did it near the table, but on which side of the table?

In this beautiful rug image, there are two strips on the right-hand side. Is there a phone? Look closely. Did you find it?

Optical Illusion image with answer

Hint: Look at the blue strip by the white table in the image.

You can try it again yourself.

Still can not spot it? We acknowledge. Here is the answer:

There is a cell phone, or we can say, an iPhone camera, looking more clearly at the blue strip by the white table on the upper right-hand side of this rug image. See the image below.

This image went viral somewhere in the past on Facebook and was shared by various people.

