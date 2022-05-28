Optical Illusion: Do you see a man running towards you, or away from you?

Optical Illusion: A man running towards you or away from you: Optical illusions are of various types and reveal things about your personality, physiology, relationships, how your brain works, etc.

Today's optical illusion will tell you how your brain works. Look at the image and you will be stunned for a minute while seeing whether a man is running toward you or away from you.

Take a look at the image carefully!

As per the fact factories, today's optical illusion decides if you have a "male" or "female" functioning brain. It is interesting. To find out more about it, scroll down.

Optical illusion pictures play tricks on our eyes and confuse our brains. Sometimes our eyes see things that our brains do not understand. Also, optical illusion helps us to understand the vision and demonstrate how closely our eyes and brain work together.

As per some scientists, optical illusions are caused when the information is taken in by our eyes and then reaches our brain. There is a conflict in how our brain interprets that information.

Sometimes the brain can't make sense of what the eyes are seeing, so it falls back on its previous experience. As a result, it turns the unfamiliar into something familiar.

Take a look at the image again. What did you see? Is a man running towards you or away from you?

This optical illusion decides if you have a "male" or "female" functioning brain. So are you ready to know about it? Ok! then scroll down!

A man running towards you

If you see a man running toward you, then you have a more "male" functioning brain.

Do you know what a "male" functioning brain is? It means that you have the ability to focus and are good at problem-solving.

A man running away from you

If you see a man running away from you, then you have a more "female" functioning brain.

Now, to have a more "female" functioning brain means that you are good at multitasking and are more analytical.

