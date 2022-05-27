What did you see first? A woman or a man's face: Optical illusions are tricky, and maybe you have seen something that puzzled you such that you rubbed your eyes and looked again. Images or pictures in optical illusions are perceived differently than they are.

The word "illusion" comes from the Latin word illudere, which means "to mock". Some optical illusions are physiological, cognitive, ambiguous, distorting, etc.

In today's optical illusion, what did you see first? A woman or a man's face? It will also reveal how others see you. Take a look at the image carefully.

If this bothers you, what others say about you, or what others think about you, then check the image below and take the test. What did you see first? A woman or a man's face?

It is commonly assumed that one does not care what others think or say about him or her, but the reality is quite different. Whether we like it or not, we are influenced by the thoughts and actions of others. We always behave or act in such a way as to form a positive impression on others.

This picture test may help you to know what others think about you or how others see you. Just a quick glance at this image and what you perceive first will reveal what your companions might think of you. Guys, are you ready? Look at the image once again.

What did you see first?

Such a type of psychological image test contains several perceptions of one image. So what did you see first? A woman or a man's face.

If you saw the face of a man

You keep your emotions well and are good at it. You feel yourself. If someone looks at you, he or she won't be able to tell even if you are deeply bothered by something.

In your group, you are known for your high energy levels and your leadership.

You remain firm in your decisions and are also very analytical. You might be called easy-going, but this does not mean that you blindly follow the crowd.

You are straightforward and curious. People like your company and like being around you because of your strong positive aura.

If you saw a woman

It shows that you are a generous person. People around you admire you for the positive outlook that you have on life.

When in a group, your efficiency speaks for itself. You are considered to be a highly motivated person.

You are a committed person. If you commit to your goal, then you follow it to achieve it.

People know you for your interpersonal skills. You are sharp enough to pick up the subtle signals around you and the emotions of others, and also how they move their bodies.

You are very careful that no one gets hurt by your words, and you are empathetic.

However, you are easily affected by the energy around you. You are very selective and decide carefully which people you want around you.

You are a balanced person with a balanced emotional state and set healthy boundaries easily when it comes to others.

