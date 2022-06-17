Can you spot the trophy hidden among the beer in this optical illusion?

Spot the hidden trophy: The trophy is like the icing on the pudding. Winning a trophy is the ultimate reward for all the long hours of hard work and dedication. In today's optical illusion, a trophy is hidden among the beer. Can you spot it? Scroll down for hints and clues. Take a look at the image carefully!

Stonegate Pub Company created this image and asked readers to spot the trophy among the pints of beer. Did you spot the trophy?

Optical Illusion: What you see in the picture reveals you are a natural leader or thoughtful?

Where is it in the image?

Various viewers or readers have different views and comments.

Some said, "there is no trophy in the image".

One person said, "Everyone wants a trophy or reward, and so do I." It is on the right side of the image.

Another said, "The trophy is hidden at the centre of the image."

Did you find the hidden trophy in the optical illusion? Take a look again at the image.

Still, if you are not able to spot the trophy in the image of the optical illusion, don't worry. Scroll down for some hints that will make it easy and interesting too.

Can you spot a giraffe who does not have a twin in this optical illusion image?

Hint:

The trophy looks like this in the optical illusion image.

Now look at the image again and scroll back to find out the trophy hidden among the pints of beer.

It is present on the right side of the image. Did you find it?

Here is the answer

Read, more

Optical Illusion: Can you spot the owl hiding in this image in less than 30 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Can you spot a second animal hidden in this image in 25 seconds?

Can you spot the girl in this optical illusion in a minute?