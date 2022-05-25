Optical Illusion: Spot the car breaking the rules of the road in less than a minute?

Spot the car in less than a minute: Today's brainteaser is a little bit confusing as you have to spot the car in the image that is breaking the rules of the road, and that too, in less than a minute.

Optical illusions are images or pictures that we recognise differently than they really are. It takes place when our eyes send information to our brains that trick us into perceiving something that does not match with reality.

Take a look at the image below.

Can you spot the car breaking the safety rules of the road in the image? There is an assumption that you have to spot the car in less than a minute.

Maybe the car is malfunctioning and needs mechanical support.

Are you looking at the colour of the cars? Or the direction of the car?

Most of you say that all the cars are following the safety rules of the road.

"Who else couldn't find the car breaking the safety rules of the road?" commented a user.

Try and look once again at the image. Now, what do you find?

Ok, If you are not able to spot the car in less than a minute, here is a hint to make it easy for you.

Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden phone in the image of the rug?

Hint: In this tricky puzzle, all the cars are using indicators. One car is there in the image, which is not using an indicator.

Now spot the car. Try and look once again at the image.

If you are unable to spot the car, don't worry. One more hint is here.

Biggest Hint: all the cars with lights on have bright yellow indicators in the image. Look carefully at the image.

You are looking for a car with muted orange indicator lights.

If that car's brake lights were broken, then it could be dangerous and cause an accident.

If a driver is not using their turn signal, then they are not just being rude. They are driving and behaving dangerously.

Still, if you are struggling to find a car that is breaking the safety rules in the image, don't feel bad. Here is one more hint. Scroll down.

Optical Illusion: What do you see first tells how traditional or loyal you are?

Finally, one more hint.

The car that is breaking the safety rules of the road by not using its indicator is one of the small, compact cars.

Look at the answer.

The car that you are looking for is in the third row down. It is the third car from the left.

