Optical Illusion: Spot the hidden bear in the image of the snow-covered forest?

Spot the hidden bear: Here is another optical illusion that will leave your brains scrambled. Again, you will rub your eyes to spot the hidden bear in the snow-covered forest image. It will leave you confused but you will enjoy finding out. Take this mind-boggling puzzle and spot the hidden bear in two minutes.

It is said that seeing is believing, but actually, what you see and what you think you see are different things. Optical illusions involve visual deception. Due to the arrangement of images, the impact of light sources, the effect of colours, etc., may mislead the visual effects that can be seen. Look at the image carefully and spot the hidden bear in the beautiful image of the snow-covered forest.

This is a beautiful artwork that challenges you to spot a bear hidden in a snow-covered forest.

What is visible in the image? Find?

The beautiful image shows a man hunting in a snowy wilderness with a pair of shoes and a shotgun. He is bent on one of his knees to create the impression that he is treading slowly after spotting his prey or hunt.

Maybe you feel after seeing the image that it is just a simple drawing and no bear is hidden in the image. But it is not true. There is a bear hidden in the image of a snow-covered forest.

See the image once again carefully. Did you spot the hidden bear? It could be on the right side of the image in the snow-covered forest, or it could be near the man.

Have you spotted it now? If not yet, then don't worry. We acknowledge it. Many users may spot the answer. Scroll down for the answer.

In the image of a snow-covered forest, as per some users, the animal looks dead or unconscious as it seems to be down on the ground with its head facing the sky.

Some users mistook it for tree branches, and some thought that it was part of a cliff that was not covered with snow.

