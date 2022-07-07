Optical Illusion: No One Could Spot The Hidden Snake In This Picture In 45 Seconds- Can You?

Optical Illusion to Find The Hidden Snake: The optical illusion test today is a computerised picture of an optical illusion painting by the well-known artist Gergely Dudas. This optical illusion image is no personality test but a brain teaser in itself. The readers have one simple task- find the snake among the turtles.

The painter has done a magnificent job in posing a lurking snake among the turtles and has given the observers the task of finding it. Many took the test but left frustrated and believe us when we say, that no one, was able to find the snake within the time set.

If you are able to find the turtle within 45 seconds, we ask you to call yourself a genius.

To top the cheekiness in the painting, Dudas has not just made turtles but cute turtles. They have a hat and they are smiling as well. No wonder, the readers are in awe of the painting.

Who does not like a cute animal cartoon?

Check the optical illusion image below and follow the rules that are stated clearly here:

Close your eyes for 5 seconds Open them and time your watches Look for the turtles for 45 seconds If you find it tell us through the comment box.

Take a look at the image below now.

Are you the Nikola Tesla of Optical Illusions? Let's find out. Did you spot the hidden snake? If you did, you truly are a genius.

If you did not, we must tell you that you are not the only one. This test was not passed in the stipulated time by even a single man who took it.

While you are seeing the picture. Did you spot the turtle with a hat? Also, did you see a turtle with a big smile on his face?

Those were not the ones to look for, however. Let us give you a few hints below, so that you can find the hidden snake easily.

Hints:

We are going to give you some hints now. We will just tell you where not to look so that you can reach the turtle easily.

Follow the simple rules:

Try looking at the top row first. Now reach the bottom row.

Look at the image again:

Did you just do that? We just told you what not to do. Didn't you read the above bold lines above? We will tell you where not to look. So, do not look there and try in the mid section.

Try looking at the left side of the picture. There you go! You found the turtle, didn’t you?

No? Then we cannot help you further. The turtle is right here in the picture below.

We hope you enjoyed this Optical Illusion Brainteaser perfectly well today. For those of you who succeeded in passing the test, we are extremely happy for you. Congratulations, you are actually a genius.

For those of you who could not find it soon enough, try these tests below.

