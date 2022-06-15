Can you spot the girl in this optical illusion in a minute?

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions involve visual deception. Today's optical illusion will leave you stumped as you have to spot the girl in this optical illusion. The image looks like an older man with weird hair. Sometimes people struggle to see the hidden image in a single image, but none of us experience visual illusions in the same way. For some illusions, people are not able to see the effect.

Rana Arshad shared this optical illusion on Tik Tok and asked viewers to try and spot the girl hidden in the man's face. Look at the image carefully and spot the girl.

Did you find the girl in this image?

Optical illusions are sometimes a fun way to examine the disconnect between our eyes and our brain. It is easy to spot the girl hidden in this optical illusion.

This is a new brainteaser that features an old man with an odd hairstyle. Optical illusions are pictures or images that are perceived differently than they really are. Such illusions use colours, light, and patterns to generate images that can be deceptive or misleading to our brains. Try to figure out the girl in this optical illusion?

Take a look again at the image again!

Did you spot the girl in this optical illusion image? Where is she in the image? Is she near the eyes, or at the nose, or near the long beard of an old man in the image?

After paying close attention, you can see the nose of the man in the image. Amazing, isn't it? It looks like a girl is sitting facing away from the camera.

She is wearing a hat.

The image also looks like a scene of nature where the girl is looking out at two hills that also act as the eyes of a man.

And the image seems to suggest that to the left of the girl is a tree that wraps around to form the man's hairline.

