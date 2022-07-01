Optical Illusion: Spot the skull in this image in 21 seconds

Spot the skull: This optical illusion is a bit different from others shared by us, as you have to find the skull in the scary image. The image is a beautiful art representation. Sometimes images are so convincing that while seeing them we come to know what the art is depicting. Today’s optical illusion is a beautiful art in which there is a skull placed somewhere. Can you spot the skull in this image and that too in 21 seconds? Therefore, it is a challenge also. Take a look at the image carefully.

Optical illusions are when what you see and what you think you see are different things. Actually, the senses of a person gather information and send it to the brain. However, the brain simply does not receive this information rather it creates a perception of the world. That is, sometimes the brain fills in gaps when there is incomplete information or generates an image that is not even there!

Take a look at the image and spot the skull in 23 seconds.

This image consists of an owl-like bird and two people, who may be male or female. You can guess this also. One has carried a balance and is weighing something. So where is the skull in the image of the optical illusion?

When it was shared on the internet, people reacted in a different way. Take a look!

One person wrote, "The image is a beautiful art, but I did not find a skull."

Another person commented, "I found the skull in 30 seconds."

One more commented, "I too found the skull, but in one minute."

Another added, "Guys point out or circle where the skull is placed in the image."

One puzzler said, "I want a clue to spot the skull."

Look at the image again and spot the skull in 21 seconds.

If you are still not able to spot the skull in 21 seconds, see below for a hint.

Hint: The skull is placed on the right side of the bottom of the image. If this hint is not enough to spot the skull, Scroll down for another one.

Another Hint

It is near the person who is standing on the ladder on the right side at the bottom of the image.

Here is the answer

