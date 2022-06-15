Optical Illusion: What you see first reveals whether you take relationships seriously or not

What did you see first? It is said that "seeing is believing". Can you really trust what you see? Optical illusions challenge our perception of reality; that is, what seems true sometimes or at the moment turns out to be false.

According to one of the renowned neuroscientists, Dr. Beau Lotto, "The brain did not actually evolve to see the world the way it is.....The brain has evolved to see the world it is useful to see."

Today's optical illusion is based on what you see first, which reveals whether you take relationships seriously or not. Take a look at the image!



Can you spot the girl in this optical illusion in a minute?

What does this illusion reveal about your personality? Do you take relationships seriously or not?

What did you notice or observe first? The couple or the explosion?

How do optical illusions work?

As per an expert, the information is gathered by the eye, which is processed by the brain, creating a perception that in reality does not match the true image. Therefore, perception refers to the interpretation of what we take in through our eyes.

Optical illusions occur because our brain attempts to interpret what we see and make sense of the world around us. Such illusions trick our brains into seeing things that may or may not be real.

Take a look at the image again! What did you see first? The couple or the explosion?

Optical Illusion: Can you spot the owl hiding in this image in less than 30 seconds?

If you first saw the couple

As per an expert, if you first notice the couple, it means that you tend to take the relationship very seriously. You always think about your loved ones. Such people are committed to their partners. You are totally open and honest with your partner. You value relationships and ethics.

If you first saw an overall explosion

As per an expert, if you first notice an overall explosion, it means that perhaps you get threatened easily. You are not likely to take risks. You also don't like doing things for which you don't know what the results will be. Your mind changes easily. That is, if you think that something feels scary, it must be too risky or too uncomfortable to handle. You should generally avoid it altogether.

It is here to note that this explanation may not be true for everyone.

Read, More

Optical Illusion: Can you spot a second animal hidden in this image in 25 seconds?

Optical Illusion: What you see in the picture reveals you are a natural leader or thoughtful?

Optical Illusion: Are you an introvert or an extrovert based on what you see first?