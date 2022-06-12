Optical Illusion: Can you spot the owl hiding in this image in less than 30 seconds?

Spot the hiding owl: The mind-bending optical illusion has got challengers confused as it is hard to spot the owl hiding in this image and that too in less than 30 seconds.

The woodland scene in this image is beautiful yet has a hidden owl. Sometimes it happens that you see something and get puzzled so much that you have to rub your eyes and look again. Maybe you have been tricked by an optical illusion.

Optical illusions are pictures or images that we perceive differently than they really are. It is believed that it happens when our eyes send information to our brains that trick us into perceiving something that does not match reality. The word "illusion" comes from the Latin word illudere meaning "to mock".

Look at the image carefully and spot the owl hidden in this woodland scene.

Whatever the reason, optical illusions seem to tell us something that is there when it is really not. What's going on? Is it really an owl hiding in this image? Where is it? Scroll down to find out about it.

As per the Owls Trust, "most of the owls are nocturnal and hunt at night. They can also be seen hunting at dusk." In the UK, some owls, like the Little Owl and the Short-Eared Owl, are diurnal, meaning that they hunt during the day.

It is said that owls see in the same way humans do, with both eyes straight ahead. This is known as binocular vision, and it enables the bird to judge distances accurately. Owl eyes are adapted in such a way that they help them see when it is almost dark.

Owls are one special category in the bird family. It is famous as a nocturnal bird that hunts during the night. They mostly fly alone, but they are occasionally seen in groups known as "parliament."

Look image once again carefully. Can you spot the owl hiding in this image in less than 30 seconds?

If you are not able to spot the owl in less than 30 seconds, don't worry. We acknowledge it. Scroll down for some hints.

In the image, there is the strong bark of a tree, which makes a beautiful woodland scene. Look closely at the image's centre. What did you observe?

Scroll down for the answer.

So now, could you find an owl on the tree? If it is, then how long will it take you to find out? Is it less than 30 seconds?

