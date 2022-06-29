Optical Illusions: Test your Observation Skills by Spotting all Hidden Faces in 30 secs

Spot Hidden Faces in this Optical Illusion Image: Try to test your observation skills and eyesight by spotting all Hidden faces in this optical illusion image. Can you spot all the hidden faces in 30 seconds?
Updated: Jun 29, 2022 18:34 IST
Spot Hidden Faces in this Optical Illusion Image:: An optical illusion is a mind-bending illustration of an object or drawing or picture that has different appearances if looked with different perspectives. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on your personality traits. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle.  One such clever illustration can be seen in an old image of a General’s Family.

Test your observation skills by spotting all Hidden faces in 30 seconds

Jagranjosh

The above image is known as the General’s Family illustration and is considered to be one of the most popular optical illusions of all time. This illusion was created by a Mexican artist, Octavio Ocampo, which tricks your brain repeatedly by tampering with your perceptions. In this image, the trickier part is to find all the hidden faces.

This optical illusion helps in testing your observation skills. As per the analysis given by ‘The Mind’s Journal”,

  1. If you were able to see 6 faces in total, then your observational skills are “good but ordinary.”
  2. If you were able to locate 7 faces in the illusion, you have observational skills that are “above-average.”
  3. If you were able to locate 8 faces in the illusion, you are very observant as a person and should be “proud” of yourself.
  4. If you have managed to spot all the faces, that is a total of 9 faces, then you have phenomenal observational skills.

The Mind’s Journal also mentioned, that those who can spot all the 9 faces are a creative person and have amazing intuition as well, which is a “killer combination.”

How many faces did you spot in the General’s Image?

Let’s look at the optical Illusion image closely and spot where these faces are located.

Jagranjosh

The first face is the obvious and big face of the General himself.

There are a total of three faces on the general’s face. The first is that of the old man, the second face is of the woman, and the third is that of the baby in the woman’s arms.

Four faces are located at the spot where the crow is sitting.

And the last face is on the opposite side of where the crow and the four faces are located.

If you look at the red outline in the above image, you can see a young girl looking away from the viewer over her right shoulder, with a bow hat and its lace flowing behind her.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, how many faces did you spot in this optical illusion?

