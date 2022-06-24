Who is Ms. Marvel? Know about the First Asian Female Marvel Superhero

Who is Ms. Marvel? Kamala Khan, portrayed by Iman Vellani, is Marvel’s first Asian superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). On 8th June 2022, a limited series on Ms. Marvel's comic character was dropped on Disney + Hotstar. This comic character made her first appearance as unnamed in July 2013 in Captain Marvel (Vol. 7) #14. In January 2014 edition, Ms. Marvel's comic character was introduced in All-New Marvel NOW! Point One #1.NOW. This young superhero will be joining other Young Avengers - Kate Bishop (Hawkeye), the Maximoff twins (WandaVision), Elijah Bradley (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Kid Loki (Loki), and America Chavez (Multiverse of Madness).

Ms. Marvel - First Asian Female Superhero

The story revolves around a teenager from an orthodox and close-knit Muslim family in Jersey City. The family members are catalyzed to shame and angst by the post-Partition trauma of their lineage. The young female Marvel superhero is an obsessive Avengers and Captain Marvel fan. In the comics, Ms. Marvel belongs to a different group of young superheroes called the Champions.

Kamala has two close friends—Bruno, a white boy her classmate, and Nakia (Yasmeen Fletcher), a conscientious and politically-charged teen who runs for the top post in her community’s mosque board—by her side. Kamala is busy creating Avengers fan-fiction on her modest social media page on weekends. While attending an AvengerCon, Kamala wore a Captain Marvel-inspired costume and a mysterious family heirloom bracelet. She stretches her hand and layers of crystalline blue and purple breeze all over her, reminiscent of Captain Marvel’s neon aura, and she becomes the event’s center of attention, alerting the city’s police force. Meanwhile, in the series, it is revealed that Kamala’s grandmother has some connection to the bracelet which endows her with the superpower.

Powers & Weaknesses of Ms. Marvel - First Asian Female Superhero

Ms. Marvel’s superpowers are an amalgamation of other Marvel heroes that have come before her. The main superpower of Kamala Khan is Morphogenetics. Kamala's cells manifest mutable properties due to the fact that she is able to share her mass through time with different versions of herself. On a molecular level, Ms. Marvel time-travels whenever she uses her powers.

Some of the Superpowers of Ms. Marvel are:

Kamala can stretch, deform, expand, or compress her entire body or parts thereof into any contiguous shape she can imagine for a variety of uses:

- Elongation: Kamala can extend her limbs, torso, or neck to great distances.

- Size Alteration: Kamala can adjust her height and stature adding to her already impressive physical abilities, from shrinking to the size of an action figure, to growing as tall as a building structure.

- Accelerated Healing Factor: Kamala is capable of rapidly healing from injuries such as bullet wounds.

- Appearance Alteration: Kamala possesses the power to alter her physical appearance including her hair and clothing

- Bioluminescence: Kamala's body emits a glowing yellow energy signature when using her morphogenic powers.

Some of the Weaknesses of Ms. Marvel are:

- Electromagnetic Pulses: Ms. Marvel's body is vulnerable to EMPs, which can weaken her elasticity.

- Overexerted Healing: Overuse of her healing factor temporarily weakens Ms. Marvel's elasticity powers.