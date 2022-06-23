Marvel Comic Character: Do you know Who Was Marvel’s First Superhero?

Marvel’s First Superhero: If we go back in time, Marvel Comics introduced a total of three superheroes in its first issue back in 1939 - Human Torch, Angel, and Namor the Sub-Mariner. However, Human Torch appeared first in the list, so we can consider him to be the first Marvel Comics Superhero. Marvel Comics #1 which was published in October 1939, became the first comic book published by Timely Comics, the predecessor of Marvel Comics.

Marvel Comics History

Here is the timeline of events in Marvel Comic History:

Year Event 1939 Marvel was started in 1939 by Pulp Magazine Publisher Martin Goodman as Timely Comics 1951 In 1951 Goodman formed his own distribution company, and Timely Comics became Atlas Magazines. Atlas’s output was mostly in other genres such as humour, westerns, horror, war, and science fiction. 1960s Atlas changed its name to Marvel Comics. 1961 Marvel universe was unveiled in 1961. Readers were introduced to creators Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko, and the original Bullpen, with stories that embraced a modern brand of hero 1991 Marvel Comics became a Public Company 1996 Marvel Comics drove into bankruptcy in 1996 1998 The company emerged from bankruptcy in 1998 and began to diversify its output, launching imprints aimed at a variety of demographics and expanding its cinematic offerings under the Marvel Studios banner 2007 Marvel began publishing digital comics 2009 The Walt Disney Company purchased the parent company of Marvel Comics.

Marvel’s First Superhero - Human Torch

The first issue of Marvel Comics (Back Then Timely Comics) had a total of seven stories, three of which were about superheroes. The first one was “The Human Torch” which introduced Jim Hammond, a.k.a. Human Torch to the continuity. The other two superheroes were “The Angel” which introduced Thomas Holloway and “The Sub-Mariner”, which introduced Namor McKenzie.

Since the editor of the comic book decided to start the first issue with the story “The Human Torch”, Jim Hammond is popularly considered to be the first-ever Marvel superhero. Human Torch made the debut in the first story of the now-classic comic book Marvel Comics #1 (1939). This fictional superhero character was created by artist Carl Burgos, who also wrote his original story.

Human Torch (Jim Hammond), was an android created by Professor Phineas Horton. He was initially viewed as a scientific monstrosity, as he was able to surround himself with flames and control them, but he soon adapted to the human moral code and became a superhero. In normal life, Jim Hammond operates as an officer with the New York City Police Department (NYPD). In superhero life, he was initially viewed as a scientific monstrosity, as he was able to surround himself with flames and control them, but he soon adapted to the human moral code.

Human Torch is also responsible for the “discovery” of Namor, the other Superhero, whom he fought during their first encounter. The character of Human Torch is closely associated with the Golden Age of Comic Books. The character was gradually revitalized during the ’70s and is now a regular, albeit supporting character in the present-day Marvel Universe.

The appearance of the Human Torch can be seen in animated form in television series and in video games. The character also made a cameo appearance in the form of an exhibit in the movie Captain America: The First Avenger. He is not to be confused with a more famous character of the same name, the Human Torch who is a member of the Fantastic Four and whose real name is Johnny Storm. The two of them, despite the identical superhero name, are completely unrelated characters.

Powers & Weaknesses of Human Torch - First Marvel Superhero

Human Torch is comparatively a very normal superhero (fit male in his 20s) when compared to a lot of other Marvel superhero characters. He does not have superpowers like other Superheroes. However, he is an android which makes him more durable than a regular human.

Some of the Superpowers of Human Torch are:

He can manipulate other flames he encounters and is immune to any fire-based attack, which actually makes sense when you think of it.

He can also generate radiation and has the ability of thermokinesis, the ability to mentally control the ambient heat energy within his immediate environment, even when he himself is not aflame.

Some of the Weaknesses of Human Torch are: