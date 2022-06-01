Brain Teaser: Guess the Number of the Space in which the Car is Parked in 30 Seconds

Brain Teaser: If you like to solve brain riddles and puzzles in your free time, then this brain teaser is meant for you! Brain teasers are a little more than riddles and puzzles, as these brain games are solved with lateral thinking. In other words, you have to think a little out of the box for solving such puzzles. You have to use a creative mind as the solution won’t be right in front of you. Similar to these lines, we have come up with an interesting brain-teaser where you have to guess the missing number from the image.

Guess the Number of the Space in which the Car is Parked in 30 Seconds

In the above image, you have to guess the Number of the Space in which the Car is parked. An active mind can solve this riddle within 30 seconds as it is an easy one. Use a little less straightforward process to arrive at the answer. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: By looking at the image from a little different perspective, you will arrive at the answer in just a few seconds.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, all you had to do was to look at the image in reverse. By doing that, you will see that the numbers are written in sequence in the parking lots - 86, 87, 88, 89, 90, and 91.

So, the answer to the riddle is 87. The Car is Parked in the 87 Number Slot.

Using lateral thinking will help you to derive answers in such brain teasers. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brainpower to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.