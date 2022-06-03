Brain Teaser Puzzle: Guess how many holes are there in the T-shirt in 30 Seconds

How many holes are there in the T-shirt? This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain-teaser where you have to identify how many holes are there in the T-shirt in the image.

Identify how many holes are there in the T-shirt within 30 Seconds

In the above image, you have to identify how many holes are there in the T-shirt. A creative mind can solve this riddle within 30 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: The neck and bottom of the T-shirt are also holes.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to analyze that there are two see-through holes in the t-shirt. This means that there are 2 holes on the front side of the t-shirt and 2 holes on the back side of the t-shirt. Two holes are there on the sleeves of the T-shirt. One hole is at the neck of the t-shirt and the last hole is at the bottom of the T-shirt.

So, the answer to the riddle is 8. There are total 8 holes in the T-shirt.

Using lateral thinking will help you to derive answers in such brain teasers. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.