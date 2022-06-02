Brain Teaser Quiz: Identify which Glass has more water within 30 Seconds

Which Glass has more water? This brain teaser is for those who enjoy solving analytical puzzles and games. Brain teasers are mainly a trickier version of riddles and puzzles, as these brain games are solved with lateral thinking. While solving these, you need to analyze a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain-teaser where you have to identify the glass which contains more water than the other glasses in the image.

Identify which Glass has more water within 30 Seconds

In the above image, you have to which Glass has more water among the four glasses. An alert mind can solve this puzzle within 30 seconds. You need to analyze every glass option carefully shown in the image. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Analyze the weight of the objects that are placed inside the four glasses.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, the weight of the objects placed inside the water glasses will help you in coming up with an answer. In option A, the water glass has scissors; Option B has a paper clip, Option C has a rubber, and Option D has a watch inside the glass. Also, if we look at the image carefully, all the glass has the same water level with the objects placed inside it. So in this case, the glasses which have the lightest object inside them will have more water among the four glasses. The lightest and smallest object is the paper clip.

So, the answer to the riddle is Option C. The water Glass that has a paper clip inside it has more water than the glasses which have scissors, rubber, and a watch inside them.

Using lateral thinking will help you to derive answers in such brain teasers. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.