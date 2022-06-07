Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Brain Teaser: Oxford University challenged Netizens to solve a tricky puzzle to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Brain Teaser (Oxford Challenge): Recently, Oxford University asked the netizens to solve a tricky puzzle to celebrate United Kingdom Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Can you solve this puzzle?
Updated: Jun 7, 2022 17:22 IST
Brain Teaser - Oxford Challenge
Brain Teaser - Oxford Challenge

Brain Teaser (Oxford Challenge): Recently, the Queen of the United Kingdom (UK) became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after her 70 years of service. Anniversary Celebrations were made through various initiatives and events from 2nd June to 5th June 2022. In a little different approach, the Oxford University had put out an Oxford challenge for the netizens during the celebratory weekend. Let’s look at the brain teaser carefully before solving it:

Try Another Brain Teaser

Count the Number of Squares on Chessboard

Guess the Number of the Space in which the Car is Parked in 30 Seconds

Which Glass has more water? 

Guess how many holes are there in the T-shirt

Oxford Challenge: Can you solve this puzzle?

In the above image shown in the tweet, the Oxford University asked a very tricky puzzle from netizens. In the puzzle, an image has been shown first with the instructions, “Consider the following net, which forms a hexagonal prism":

Jagranjosh

Then four options are given with a question “Which one of the following nets will form an identical prism?

Jagranjosh

Check Most Popular Online Games 2022

You need to identify that net amongst the options that will form the identical prism as given in the question.  

Oxford Challenge - Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain teaser, you need to identify a net from the options that resemble the prism as given in the question.  For coming on to the solution, you need to look carefully at all the options. The sequence of the prism will be as shown in the image below:

Oxford Challenge Puzzle Answer

Using creative and analytical thinking will help you to come on to the answer to this brain teaser. One of the users explained the answer through a tweet:

So, the answer to the puzzle is C. Option C will form an identical prism. This puzzle was quite difficult and needed brain power to arrive at a solution. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds. 

Try 11 Wordle Alternative & Spin-Off Games Online
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Comment (1)

Post Comment

0 + 8 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
  • H R van der Zee32 mins ago
    I would like to unsubscribe
    Reply

Related Categories

    Next