Brain Teaser: Oxford University challenged Netizens to solve a tricky puzzle to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Brain Teaser (Oxford Challenge): Recently, the Queen of the United Kingdom (UK) became the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee after her 70 years of service. Anniversary Celebrations were made through various initiatives and events from 2nd June to 5th June 2022. In a little different approach, the Oxford University had put out an Oxford challenge for the netizens during the celebratory weekend. Let’s look at the brain teaser carefully before solving it:

Oxford Challenge: Can you solve this puzzle?

Can you solve this puzzle? 🤔



An #OxfordChallenge for you on this #JubileeWeekend!



Leave your answer ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/gok9uXMi1x — University of Oxford (@UniofOxford) June 4, 2022

In the above image shown in the tweet, the Oxford University asked a very tricky puzzle from netizens. In the puzzle, an image has been shown first with the instructions, “Consider the following net, which forms a hexagonal prism":

Then four options are given with a question “Which one of the following nets will form an identical prism?

You need to identify that net amongst the options that will form the identical prism as given in the question.

Oxford Challenge - Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain teaser, you need to identify a net from the options that resemble the prism as given in the question. For coming on to the solution, you need to look carefully at all the options. The sequence of the prism will be as shown in the image below:

Using creative and analytical thinking will help you to come on to the answer to this brain teaser. One of the users explained the answer through a tweet:

So, the answer to the puzzle is C. Option C will form an identical prism. This puzzle was quite difficult and needed brain power to arrive at a solution. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.