Brain Teaser Quiz: Count the Number of Squares on Chessboard within 60 seconds

Count the Number of Squares on Chessboard: If you like to solve brain puzzles in your free time, then this brain teaser is meant for you! Brain teasers are a little more than puzzles, as these brain games are solved with lateral thinking. For solving this quiz, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. You have to use a creative approach as the solution won’t be right in front of you. Similar to these lines, we have come up with an interesting brain-teaser where you have to Count the Number of Squares on the Chessboard from the image.

Count the Number of Squares on the Chessboard within 60 seconds

In the above image, you have to identify how many squares are there on the chessboard. An active mind can solve this riddle within 60 seconds. You are required to look at the chessboard carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Different sizes of squares are also to be counted, e.g., 1X1, 2X2, 3X3, and so on.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to count all the squares in the chessboard shown in the image. For coming on to the solution, you need to count the number of squares in a systematic manner. Let’s count the number of squares with different sizes:

Size Horizontal Positions Vertical Positions Positions 1X1 8 8 64 2X2 7 7 49 3X3 6 6 36 4X4 5 5 25 5X5 4 4 16 6X6 3 3 9 7X7 2 2 4 8X8 1 1 1 Total Number of Squares in the Chessboard 204

So, the answer to the puzzle is 204. There are total 204 squares on the given chessboard.

Using creative and analytical thinking will help you to derive answers in such brain teasers. This puzzle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.