Play Best Wordle like Puzzles: Try these 11 Alternative & Spin-Off Games Online

Top 11 Wordle-like Puzzle Games: If you are a Wordle game addict, then you can try playing some other interesting games inspired by wordle puzzles. Online gaming is filled with so many Wordle-inspired Brain puzzles and the players can try these new games while honing their problem-solving skills. In wordle, players have to figure out a five-letter word in six or fewer guesses. After each guess, the game shows gray blocks for wrong letters, yellow blocks for right letters in the wrong spot and green blocks for right letters in the correct spot. So let’s look at 11 New Brain Games that are being played almost like Wordle.

1. Wordle Spinoffs: Quordle, Octordle, Dordle and Sedecordle

If you want to play the difficult version of Wordle, then check out the new Quordle, Octordle, Dordle and Sedecordle games. These games are played just like wordle but with more rows, columns and words to solve. Dordle requires you to solve two words at once; Quordle requires four words at once; Octordle requires eight words at once and Sedecordle requires a whopping 16 words at once.

2. Crosswordle

In this game, the Crossword element has been added to the Wordle Puzzle. Crosswordle is a Wordle-inspired game where you have to figure out two words of varying lengths that intersect with each other like a crossword puzzle. Just like Wordle, it contains the gray, yellow and green color blocks and there's one puzzle a day. However, players can guess as many times as they want until they solve the Puzzle or give up.

3. Lordle of the Rings

Lordle of the Rings Puzzle is inspired by the famous ‘Lord of the Rings”. This game also includes the gray, yellow and green blocks and players have six tries to guess a five-letter word from the main Lord of the Rings text. Some examples of possible guesses include places like Gondor, well-known characters like Frodo & Gandalf and lesser-known characters like Isildur & Elendil. One puzzle comes for a day, however, you can play that puzzle more than once on the same day if you want.

4. Primel

Primel is a game for number lovers. In this brain game, players get six tries to guess a five-digit prime number. The gray, yellow and green color blocks are there and the player gets one puzzle a day. Remember this game accepts only prime numbers as guesses which makes it even more difficult to Play.

5. Nerdle

Another Wordle-Inspired game for people who are more into numbers. However, in this game, the player has to guess the math equation and solution. The Player will get six chances to guess the equation & solution. Remember the equation must be mathematically sound, so try to use PEMDAS. After each guess made by the player, numbers or symbols that are in the correct spot will be green; numbers or symbols in the wrong place in the equation will be purple; numbers or symbols not in the equation will be black. Once the puzzle is finished, you have to wait eight hours before the next one.

6. Worldle

Worldle is a geography-based Wordle spinoff that gives you six tries to guess what country or territory is shown in the Puzzle. In this game, instead of gray, yellow and green blocks marking letters or numbers, you will see distance, direction and proximity percentage after each guess For example, if you guess India, Worldle might show you 13,557 kilometers and an arrow pointing northeast with 32%. This means the correct country or territory is 13,557 km to the northeast of India and there is a 32% proximity rate. There's only one puzzle a day and there are options to make the game harder by either not showing the country or rotating the country shown randomly.

7. Heardle

Heardle is a Wordle-Inspired game where players have to guess a song just from listening to it for the first few seconds. In Heardle, a song is chosen from a list of popularly streamed artists. Only one second of the song is played and then the player has to name the song. You can make six guesses and with each wrong guess or skipping a turn, more of the song is unlocked. Once a player has solved the puzzle or missed the puzzle, a timer will set showing how long until the next puzzle is.

8. Antiwordle

In Antiwordle, the game wants you to avoid the word by guessing as many times as possible which is exactly opposite to Wordle, where the game wants you to guess a word every day in as few tries as possible. After every guess, letters will turn gray, yellow or red. Gray means the letter isn't in the word and can't be used again. Yellow means the letter is in the word and must be included in each subsequent guess. Red means the letter is in the exact position within the word and is locked in place. If the players uses every letter on the keyboard and not get the word right, they win the game.

9. Hello Wordl

Hello Wordl is another Wordle-inspired game that gives you six tries to guess a word and uses the same colored blocks to track your progress. In addition to unlimited games, Hello Wordl also the players to change the number of letters in the word they are making a guess. In this, a player can guess a four-letter word or use the in-game slider to go all the way up to an 11-letter word. In this game, the player gets six chances to guess no matter how long a word is, though.

10. Name That Ride

In this game, the player gets 20 seconds and six guesses to name the vehicle in the picture. With each guess, more of the image gets revealed. This game is for gearheads who can tell the difference between a '55 and a '57 Chevy Bel Air. When the player guesses the vehicle in the picture, the timer gets paused for answering. Also, there's a preset list of cars in the game, so even if you aren't sure of a car's year, you can make a calculated guess.

11. Word Master

Word Master is a remake of Wordle that gives you six tries to guess a five-letter word but with a slight tweak. The game uses gray, yellow and green blocks in the same way as wordle. However, Word Master offers unlimited games so you don't have to wait 24 hours.