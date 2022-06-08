Brain Teaser Quiz: Identify the missing number that will replace the question mark in 30 seconds

Identify the missing number that will replace the question mark: If you like to solve riddles and puzzles in your leisure time, then this brain teaser is meant for you! Brain teasers can be considered as a trickier version of puzzles & riddles, as these brain games are solved with logical reasoning. For solving this type of quiz, you need to analyze the problem with a little different and more creative approach. You have to use a creative approach as the solution won’t be right in front of you. Similar to these lines, we have come up with an interesting brain-teaser where you have to identify the missing number that will replace the question mark in the image.

Count identify the missing number that will replace the question mark in 30 seconds

In the above image, you have to identify the missing number that will replace the question mark. An active mind can solve this riddle within 30 seconds. You are required to look at the matrix carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Identify the number belonging to each shape - Triangle, Circle, Square & Diamond.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to count the number belonging to each shape and then identify which number will replace the question mark.

Through the first row of the matrix, it can be derived that Triangle = 8 (8+8+8+8 = 32).

2nd row indicates that Circle = 6 (8+8+6+6 = 28).

3rd column indicates that Diamond = 4 (8+6+8+4=26).

3rd row indicates that Square = 10 (6+10+8+4=28)

If we look at the first column now, the number that will replace the question mark will be 32.

8+8+6+10 = 32

So, the answer to the puzzle is 32.

Using creative and analytical thinking will help you to derive answers in such brain teasers. This puzzle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.