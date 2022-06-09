Brain Teaser Quiz: Guess which glass gets full first, Can you solve this Puzzle in 30 secs?

Which glass gets full first? If you like to solve brain riddles and puzzles in your free time, then this brain teaser is meant for you! Brain teasers are a little more than riddles and puzzles, as these brain games are solved with lateral thinking. In other words, you have to think a little out of the box for solving such puzzles. You have to use a creative mind as the solution won’t be right in front of you. Similar to these lines, we have come up with an interesting brain-teaser where you have to guess which glass gets full first from the image.

Guess which glass gets full first in 30 Seconds

In the above image, you have to guess which glass will be filled first. An active mind can solve this riddle within 30 seconds as it is an easy one. Use a little less straightforward process to arrive at the answer. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the connectors in all the glasses through which water will be poured in different glasses.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, all you had to do was to look at the water passage connections in the glasses. Water will first go in glass 1 and before it gets full, it will go to glass 3. From glass 3 it will not flow to glass 7 (as it is blocked), the same way it will try to flow to glass 6 but the opening to glass 6 is blocked, thus it will first fill glass 3 fully.

So, the answer to the riddle is 3. Glass No. 3 will get full first.

Using lateral thinking will help you to derive answers in such brain teasers. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

