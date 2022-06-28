A Century Old Optical Illusion: Spot an Old Woman & a Young Girl in 20 seconds

A Century-Old Optical Illusion: An optical illusion is a visual illustration that has different appearances looked with different perspectives. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. The optical illusions can also depict philosophical reasons behind any perception. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently from a variety of angles forming a different perception for each view. One such clever illustration can be seen in a century-old German Postcard.

Do you see an old woman or a young girl in this Optical Illusion Drawing?

A century-old German postcard had a picture of a woman that said: “that in every young woman, there is the promise of the woman she will grow into, and in every older woman, there is the memory of the young woman she once was”.

This anonymous German postcard is from 1888. It is a famous perceptual illusion in which the brain switches between seeing a young girl and an old woman. This fascinating illustration has two answers. Some folks, upon glancing at the drawing, immediately see a young woman. Others instantly know that it’s an illustration of an old woman. Both the interpretations are right. You can see the image of a young girl and an old woman too with different angles.

First, let’s look at the image of the young girl in this optical illusion:

Young Girl Image in the Optical Illusion

If you look at the red outline in the above image, you can see a young girl looking away from the viewer over her right shoulder, with a bow hat and its lace flowing behind her.

Old Woman Image in the Optical Illusion

Now, if you look at the red outline in the above image, you will see the other angle of the drawing showcasing the face of an old woman. By looking closely at the image you will see a profile of an older woman with a stooped face bending downwards and her face, and nose is comparatively bigger.

You can easily see how the two opposing images fit into the same space. The young woman’s chin becomes the older woman’s nose, and the older woman’s chin becomes the younger woman’s neckline. Young woman’s ears become older woman’s eyes and so on.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, which woman did you see first?