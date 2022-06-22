Brain Teaser Quiz: Can you move only 1 matchstick to get largest possible number in 10 secs?

Can you move only 1 matchstick to get the largest possible number? This brain teaser is for those who enjoy solving analytical puzzles and games. Brain teasers are mainly a trickier version of riddles and puzzles, as these brain games are solved with lateral thinking. While solving these, you need to analyze a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain-teaser where you have to move only 1 matchstick to get the largest possible number in the image.

Can you move only 1 matchstick to get the largest possible number within 10 Seconds?

In the above image, you need to move one stick such that the equation becomes correct. An alert mind can solve this puzzle within 10 seconds. You need to analyze the number and the position of matchsticks carefully in the image. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Identify the biggest possible three-digit number

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to move 1 matchstick from any number generating the highest possible three-digit number. The largest possible three-digit number will start with 9. Three numbers can be formed with 9 in the beginning - 900 or 906 or 909.

So, the answer is 909. The largest possible number obtained by moving 1 matchstick only is 909.

Using lateral thinking will help you to derive answers in such brain teasers. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.