Excel Tips & Tricks: List of 100 Most Useful Shortcut Keys to Master Excel

Excel 100 Most Useful Shortcut Keys: Across the globe, Microsoft Excel is being used to analyze a wide range of data. It is one of the data analytical tools in the market that is being used by big companies, small firms, school & college students, and other users. Data in Excel is mainly in the form of rows and columns. This tool is commonly used to record and analyze data, perform mathematical operations, and visualize structured data in charts and graphs. The reason behind its popularity is that it has numerous in-built features which make it easier for users to organize their data.

While operating Excel, you will get many keyboard shortcuts that will help in increasing efficiency and productivity. Instead of accessing the toolbar with a mouse, you can perform significant functions with two or three keystrokes. Here is a comprehensive list of the most useful shortcut keys in Microsoft Excel that can help you become a Spreadsheet Master:

Short Key Function in Microsoft Excel Spreadsheet Ctrl + N To create a new workbook. Ctrl + O To open a saved workbook. Ctrl + S To save a workbook. Ctrl + A To select all the contents in a workbook. Ctrl + B To turn highlighted cells bold. Ctrl + C To copy cells that are highlighted. Ctrl + D To fill the selected cell with the content of the cell right above. Ctrl + F To search for anything in a workbook. Ctrl + G To jump to a certain area with a single command. Ctrl + H To find and replace cell contents. Ctrl + I To italicise cell contents. Ctrl + K To insert a hyperlink in a cell. Ctrl + L To open the create table dialog box. Ctrl + P To print a workbook. Ctrl + R To fill the selected cell with the content of the cell on the left. Ctrl + U To underline highlighted cells. Ctrl + V To paste anything that was copied. Ctrl + W To close your current workbook. Ctrl + Z To undo the last action. Ctrl + 1 To format the cell contents. Ctrl + 5 To put a strikethrough in a cell. Ctrl + 8 To show the outline symbols. Ctrl + 9 To hide a row. Ctrl + 0 To hide a column. Ctrl + Shift + : To enter the current time in a cell. Ctrl + ; To enter the current date in a cell. Ctrl + ` To change the view from displaying cell values to formulas. Ctrl + ‘ To copy the formula from the cell above. Ctrl + - To delete columns or rows. Ctrl + Shift + = To insert columns and rows. Ctrl + Shift + ~ To switch between displaying Excel formulas or their values in cell. Ctrl + Shift + @ To apply time formatting. Ctrl + Shift + ! To apply comma formatting. Ctrl + Shift + $ To apply currency formatting. Ctrl + Shift + # To apply date formatting. Ctrl + Shift + % To apply percentage formatting. Ctrl + Shift + & To place borders around the selected cells. Ctrl + Shift + _ To remove a border. Ctrl + - To delete a selected row or column. Ctrl + Spacebar To select an entire column. Ctrl + Shift + Spacebar To select an entire workbook. Ctrl + Home To redirect to cell A1. Ctrl + Shift + Tab To switch to the previous workbook. Ctrl + Shift + F To open the fonts menu under format cells. Ctrl + Shift + O To select the cells containing comments. Ctrl + Drag To drag and copy a cell or to a duplicate worksheet. Ctrl + Shift + Drag To drag and insert copy. Ctrl + Up arrow To go to the top most cell in a current column. Ctrl + Down arrow To jump to the last cell in a current column. Ctrl + Right arrow To go to the last cell in a selected row. Ctrl + Left arrow To jump back to the first cell in a selected row. Ctrl + End To go to the last cell in a workbook. Alt + Page down To move the screen towards the right. Alt + Page Up To move the screen towards the left. Ctrl + F2 To open the print preview window. Ctrl + F1 To expand or collapse the ribbon. Alt To open the access keys. Tab Move to the next cell. Alt + F + T To open the options. Alt + Down arrow To activate filters for cells. F2 To edit a cell. F3 To paste a cell name if the cells have been named. Shift + F2 To add or edit a cell comment. Alt + H + H To select a fill colour. Alt + H + B To add a border. Ctrl + 9 To hide the selected rows. Ctrl + 0 To hide the selected columns. Esc To cancel an entry. Enter To complete the entry in a cell and move to the next one. Shift + Right arrow To extend the cell selection to the right. Shift + Left arrow To extend the cell selection to the left. Shift + Space To select the entire row. Page up/ down To move the screen up or down. Alt + H To go to the Home tab in Ribbon. Alt + N To go to the Insert tab in Ribbon. Alt + P To go to the Page Layout tab in Ribbon. Alt + M To go to the Formulas tab in Ribbon. Alt + A To go to the Data tab in Ribbon. Alt + R To go to the Review tab in Ribbon. Alt + W To go to the View tab in Ribbon. Alt + Y To open the Help tab in Ribbon. Alt + Q To quickly jump to search. Alt + Enter To start a new line in a current cell. Shift + F3 To open the Insert function dialog box. F9 To calculate workbooks. Shift + F9 To calculate an active workbook. Ctrl + Alt + F9 To force calculate all workbooks. Ctrl + F3 To open the name manager. Ctrl + Shift + F3 To create names from values in rows and columns. Ctrl + Alt + + To zoom in inside a workbook. Ctrl + Alt + To zoom out inside a workbook. Alt + 1 To turn on Autosave. Alt + 2 To save a workbook. Alt + F + E To export your workbook. Alt + F + Z To share your workbook. Alt + F + C To close and save your workbook. Alt or F11 To turn key tips on or off. Alt + Y + W To know what's new in Microsoft Excel. F1 To open Microsoft Excel help. Ctrl + F4 To close Microsoft Excel.

Shortcuts make our lives easier in many ways and if you're a Microsoft Excel user then using the above shortcut keys will definitely make your life easier while analyzing data on a spreadsheet or workbook. So, try and practice these Shortcut Keys to master Excel.