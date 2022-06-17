Brain Teaser Quiz: Count the number of triangles in 5-Pointed Star, Can you solve this puzzle in 30 secs?

Count the number of triangles in 5-Pointed Star: If you like to solve brain puzzles in your free time, then this brain teaser is meant for you! Brain teasers are a little more than puzzles, as these brain games are solved with lateral thinking. For solving this quiz, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and 'out of the box' thinking. You have to use a creative approach as the solution won’t be right in front of you. Similar to these lines, we have come up with an interesting brain-teaser where you have to count the number of triangles in the 5-Pointed Star from the image.

Count the number of triangles in the 5-Pointed Star within 30 seconds

In the above image, you have to identify how many triangles are there in the 5-Pointed Star. An active mind can solve this riddle within 30 seconds. You are required to look at the 5-Pointed Star carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: The 5-Pointed Star is a Pentagram.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to count all the triangles in the 5-Pointed star shown in the image. If you look closely, the star is in the shape of a pentagram which is a 5-pointed polygon star. A pentagram has 10 vertices. Five are the outer vertices of the star tips, the other five vertices are the vertices of the inner pentagon.

So, the answer to the puzzle is 10. There are total 10 triangles in the given Star.

Using creative and analytical thinking will help you to derive answers in such brain teasers. This puzzle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

