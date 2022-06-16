Online Brain Games 2022 Free: Top 5 Mind Games Played in the World

Online Brain Games 2022 Free: With new online mind games getting launched in the market every now and then, the craze for brain games have been increased in the world. These brain games can be played on your tablets and on mobiles through specialized brain training apps. Brain training may help in improving your memory, response time, and logical & cognitive skills. As there is plenty of options available, it becomes difficult for gamers to find the interesting and most played games across the world. So, for your convenience, we have listed down the top 5 most popular online free brain games that are being played across the world.

1. SUDOKU

Sudoku is a brain game where you have to place numbers with the help of your short-term memory. To solve a Sudoku puzzle, players have to look ahead while placing the number and follow trails of consequence. This type of planning helps improve short-term memory and concentration. You can play Sudoku online, on an app, or on paper. Look for a regular Sudoku in your newspaper, buy a book with a collection of puzzles, or download a free app for your phone or tablet. Sodoku is available in the New York Times, USA Today, The Washington Post, and The Los Angeles Times.

Check Most Popular Online Games 2022

2. WORDLE

Recently, Wordle has become popular across the world. In fact, for some word lovers, it is a part of their lives and they start their day with this interesting five-letter puzzle game. In wordle, players have to figure out a five-letter word in six or fewer guesses. After each guess, the game shows gray blocks for wrong letters, yellow blocks for right letters in the wrong spot, and green blocks for right letters in the correct spot. The game WORDLE has been created and developed by Welsh Software Engineer, Josh Wardle. The Game is now owned by New York Times Company. It is a simple word game that can be played on mobile browsers, laptops, and desktops.

Try 11 Wordle Alternative & Spin-Off Games Online

3. BRAINGLE

Braingle's is a free online brain game website that claims to have the world's largest collection of brain teasers, providing more than 15,000 puzzles, games, and other brain teasers as well as an online community of enthusiasts. Players can even create their own puzzles for more brain activities. This brain game has a wide variety of offerings, including optical illusions, codes and ciphers, and trivia quizzes.

4. QUEENDOM

Queendom is a brain training website that has thousands of personality tests and surveys. It also has an extensive collection of brain tools including logic, verbal, spatial, and math puzzles; trivia quizzes; and aptitude tests. These tests help you to exercise and test your brain. You'll need a free account to save your results and scores. Some tests give you only snapshot results for free and charge a fee for full reports.

5. CROSSWORD PUZZLES

Crossword Puzzles are a classic brain trainer game that not only accesses your verbal language but a memory from many dimensions of knowledge. Crossword puzzles can be played in both online and offline modes. If you receive a daily newspaper, you'll almost always get a crossword there. Or pick up a book of crosswords specifically suited to your skill level and interests. There are many free apps available on Google Play Store from where you can play Crossword Puzzles online. When it comes to minimizing cognitive decline, crosswords have been declared the go-to solution. These puzzles contribute to the development of memory and attention skills, as well as increase the ability to find words.