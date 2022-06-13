Brain Teaser Puzzle: In which Direction the Bus is going? Guess the answer in 20 secs!

In which Direction the Bus is going? This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain-teaser where you have to identify in which direction the bus is going in the image.

In which Direction the Bus is going? Guess the answer in 20 secs!

In the above image, you have to identify in which direction the bus is going. A creative mind can solve this riddle within 20 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: The driver is driving the bus on Indian Roads.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to analyze whether the bus is moving in the right or the left direction. As you we can’t see the door in the image, which means that the bus is going in the “Right” direction and not the left. This works in countries where you drive on the left side of the road, like the India and UK; it would be the reverse in countries where you drive on the right side, such as the US.

So, the answer to the riddle is Right side. The bus is going in the right direction.

Using lateral thinking will help you to derive answers in such brain teasers. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

