Brain Teaser Quiz: Complete the series by identifying the missing number in 30 secs

Complete the series by identifying the missing number: If you like to solve riddles and puzzles in your leisure time, then this brain teaser is meant for you! Brain teasers can be considered as a trickier version of puzzles & riddles, as these brain games are solved with logical reasoning. For solving this type of quiz, you need to analyze the problem with a little different and more creative approach. You have to use a creative approach as the solution won’t be right in front of you. Similar to these lines, we have come up with an interesting brain-teaser where you have to complete the series by identifying the missing number that will replace the question mark in the image.

Complete the series by identifying the missing number in 30 seconds

In the above image, you have to identify the missing number that will replace the question mark and complete the series. An active mind can solve this riddle within 30 seconds. You are required to look at Box-1 and Box-2 carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Identify the pattern followed in Box 1 and 2 for arriving at the number inside the square.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to pattern followed in Box 1 and 2 for arriving at the number inside the square and then identifying which number will replace the question mark.

Box-1: 3+2+6+4 (number outside the square) = 15*15 = 225 (number inside the square)

Box-2: 1+8+4+9 = 22*22 = 484

Box-3: 5+6+3+7 = 21*21 = 441

So, the answer to the puzzle is 441.

Using creative and analytical thinking will help you to derive answers in such brain teasers. This puzzle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

