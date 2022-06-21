Brain Teaser Quiz: Which shape will be opposite to + in the Dice? Solve this Puzzle in 30 secs!

Which shape will be opposite to + in the Dice? If you like to solve brain riddles and puzzles in your free time, then this brain teaser is meant for you! Brain teasers are a little more than riddles and puzzles, as these brain games are solved with lateral thinking. In other words, you have to think a little out of the box for solving such puzzles. You have to use a creative mind as the solution won’t be right in front of you. Similar to these lines, we have come up with an interesting brain-teaser where you have to guess the shape opposite to the plus shape (+) in the Dice shown in the image.

Check Top 5 Online Brain Games Played across the world

Guess which shape will be opposite to + in the Dice in 30 Seconds

In the above image, you have to identify which glass will be filled first. An active mind can solve this riddle within 30 seconds as it is an easy one. Use a little less straightforward process to arrive at the answer. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the adjacent shapes connected to the shape “+”.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, all you had to do to identify the adjacent shape to the plus shape (+) in the dice. The shapes star, triangle, and heart are adjacent to plus. So, either the circle or the square can be the answer. If we look carefully, Triangle is adjacent to both Square and Plus.

So, the answer to the riddle is Yellow Square. The shape “Square” is opposite to “Plus” in the Dice.

Check Most Popular Online Games 2022

Using lateral thinking will help you to derive answers in such brain teasers. This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

Try 11 Wordle Alternative & Spin-Off Games Online