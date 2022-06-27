Stairs Optical Illusion: Can you guess in 10 seconds which way is the object moving?

Stairs Optical Illusion: An optical illusion is usually a visual perception that appears to be different from reality. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. One such kind of optical illusion is the 3D Model of the Schröder Staircase. In 2020, Japanese Professor of Engineering, Dr. Kokichi Sugihara, created a 3D model of a Schröder Staircase. The 3D Schröder Staircase received the 2020 Illusion of the Year award in the Best Illusion of the Year Contest. Dr. Sugihara’s 3D version of the famous illusion also has two interpretations—upper and lower staircases that seemingly switch between the other as the model rotates.

3D Schröder Staircase Optical Illusion

The original 2D version of this model was published in 1858 by German natural scientist Heinrich G. F. Schröder. The image tells you that a staircase can appear differently, depending on where you rest your eyes. If you look from one view, the stairs will appear to run from top left to bottom right. If you focus your gaze on a different view, it will come to the foreground and you will experience an upside-down version of the image.

In the 3D version of the illusion, the object appears to be at the top of the stairs at first. But then the interpretation switches when the object is rotated by 180 degrees. Dr. Sugihara explained “This object is an example of my experimental material to investigate the behavior of the brains, which are apt to misperceive 2D pictures as 3D objects when they are embedded in real 3D structures. The Schroeder Staircase, which is known as an ambiguous picture for more than 150 years, is decorated by real 3D side walls and support columns. As a result, we perceive new ambiguity, which is different from that of the original Schroeder Staircase.”

3D Schröder Staircase Optical Illusion Interpretations

Dr. Kokichi Sugihara has given two interpretations of the Schröder Staircase optical illusion, "The present 3D object also has two interpretations, both of which are staircases seen from above, and the interpretations switch from one to the other when we rotate the object by 180 degrees around the vertical axis."

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. 3D Schröder Staircase is an example of such optical illusion. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there.