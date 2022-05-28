Wordle 343 Answer for May 28: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle 343 Answer for May 28: Wordle is a five-letter, easy-to-learn viral word puzzle game that challenges players or word lovers to guess the word in six tries. Today's Wordle 343 is a tricky one.

Wordle is slowly becoming popular across the world. In fact, for some word lovers, it is a part of their lives and they start their day with this interesting five-letter puzzle game.

Sometimes, guessing words is tricky and it leaves the players perplexed. Scroll down for hints and clues that help players regularly and can manage their winning streak.

Wordle 343 May 28 Hints

Today's Wordle 343 is a verb and has one vowel. Scroll down for hints and clues to get you started with the puzzle.

Wordle Hints:

1. Today's Wordle starts with the letter C.

2. The Wordle word for May 28 has a vowel placed in the middle of the word.

3. Today's Wordle 343 is the past tense version of another word.

4. The last letter of the wordle word is T.

5. This word rhymes with "clept", "slept", "swept", etc.

I hope these couple of hints help you to edge closer to the solution.

Today's puzzle is still giving you bad vibes and you can't figure out the answer to today's Wordle 343. Don't worry. Check out one more hint. Maybe then it will become easier for you to guess the five-letter word.

Biggest hint: Today's Wordle 343 five-letter word synonym is encroached, inched, crawled, etc. It is an irregular past tense word, and some people would find it old-fashioned. The word means "to move or act slowly" or "to move quietly and carefully so that nobody will notice you".

Wordle 343 Answer May 28

Today's five-letter Wordle is a verb and has one vowel that is placed in the middle of the word.

If you tried hard to guess today's Wordle word and still missed the chance to guess the answer, here is today's Wordle 343 answer. Scroll down.

Today's (May 28) Wordle 343 answer is CREPT and for May 27 was TIARA.

How to Play Wordle five-letter puzzle game?

1. You need to guess the Wordle game in six tries to reveal the hidden target.

2. Each try must have a five-letter word. Hit the enter button to submit.

3. The colour of the box changes, which shows how close your guess was to the word.

4. If the box colour turns green, it indicates that the letter is correctly placed.

5. If the box colour turns yellow, it indicates that the letter is in the word but wrongly placed.

6. If the box colour turns grey, it indicates that the letter entered is not in the word.

Previous Wordle's

