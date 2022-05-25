Wordle 340 Answer for May 25: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle 340 Answer for May 25: Every day, the New York Times Wordle game puzzle is becoming more popular. Wordle is a recently released word game that has caught people's attention. Most people across the world figure out each day how to solve the puzzle. Today's Wordle is challenging and requires patience and time to solve.

Scroll down for today's Wordle 340 hints, clues, and answers. The Wordle game was developed and created by Welsh software engineer, Josh Wardle. Every day, a new five-letter word is assigned, and players need to guess this word in six tries. Today's Wordle word is a little bit tricky and difficult as compared to the past few days.

Wordle 340 May 25 Hints

Today's Wordle 340 is a verb and has two vowels. Guess!

Check below for some hints and clues to get you started with the day's five-letter word.

Wordle Hints:

1. Today's Wordle starts with the letter V.

2. The Wordle word for May 25 has two vowels that are placed next to each other.

3. It has one syllable.

4. Today's Wordle word has no repeating letters.

5. The last letter of the wordle word is H.

6. This word rhymes with "slouch".

I hope you get an idea of today's Wordle.

If the above hints and clues did not suffice, don't worry. Here is the biggest hint. Scroll down!

Biggest hint: The definition of today's Wordle word is to assert or confirm as a result of one's own experience that something is true. It also means "to support as being true, certain, reliable, etc."

Synonyms of today's Wordle 340 are: affirm, assure, assert, contend, avert, support, certify, confirm, etc.

Wordle 340 Answer May 25

Today's Wordle word is challenging and is not commonly used. If still, you missed the chance to guess the answer. Here is today's Wordle 340 answer.

Today's (May 25) Wordle 340 answer is VOUCH and for May 23 was ALBUM.

How to play Wordle with rules?

- One of the best ways to play the puzzle is to eliminate as many letters as you can by guessing words with non-repetitive letters.

- Each Wordle is a five-letter word, and players get six tries to guess the word.

- Type in five-letter words in tiles proved and then submit them by hitting the 'Enter' key on the keyboard of the Wordle.

- Once you submit them, the colour of the tile changes. If it comes out green, it means that the player placed the correct letter in the right spot. If yellow comes, it means that the player picked the right letter but placed it wrongly on the tile. If the colour of the tile comes out grey, it means the letter is not in the word in any spot.

Note: A new Wordle is available every day for you to try hands on.