Wordle Answer Today May 13: Check Wordle 328 Answer, Hints And Clues

Wordle Answer Today May 13: The web-based word puzzle is gaining popularity worldwide, and the numbers are ever increasing. The New York Times owned game is driving the netizens crazy.

Nevertheless, today's word is slightly easy than that of yesterday. Check our hints, clues and finally, the answer below.

Wordle Answer Today May 11: Check Wordle 326 Answer, Hints And Clues

Wordle 328 Hints May 13

Today's word is not a noun or verb but an adjective. It has its origin in the English language in the late 16th century, and the word means slightly drunk. Another clue is that today's word uses a definite suffix at the end that is known for forming a diminutive of the base word.

Wordle Answer Today May 10: Check Wordle 325 Answer, Hints And Clues

Wordle 328 Clues May 13

1- Today's Wordle starts with 'T'.

2- It ends with 'Y'.

3- It has a vowel.

4- The vowel is 'I'.

5- 'I' is in the second spot.

Biggest Clue: The opposite of the word is sober.

Wordle Answer Today May 9: Check Wordle 324 Answer, Hints And Clues

Wordle 328 Answer Today May 13

Out of guesses, or do you wish to see the answer? We understand, and we reveal the word for you past this space.

Wordle Answer Today May 13 is TIPSY.

Wordle Answer Today May 6: Check Wordle 321 Answer, Hints And Clues

Wordle: Where and how to play?

1- Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html.

2- Guess a valid five-letter word in six attempts.

3- Press Enter on the Wordle keyboard after each word you guess.

4- The colour of the boxes will now change to show how close your guess was to the word.

5- If the box turns green, it indicates the correct placing of the letter. If it turns yellow, it signifies that the letter is in the word but wrongly placed. Lastly, if the box turns grey, the letter entered is not in the word.

Note: A new Wordle is available every day for you to try hands on.

Wordle Answer Today May 5: Check Wordle 320 Answer, Hints And Clues

Wordle 319 Answer for May 4: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle 317 Answer for May 2: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle Answer for April 29: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle Answer Today: Check Wordle Answer and Hints