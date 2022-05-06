Wordle Answer Today May 6: Check Wordle 321 Answer, Hints And Clues

Wordle Answer Today May 6: Wordle, invented by Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle for his wife, went viral in late 2021. Later, the New York Times purchased the game in a seven-figure deal. Once you get a heck of it, you will enjoy guessing the words and wait impatiently for the next Wordle.

Today's Wordle is something that you have worn or came across during school days. Before finally revealing the answer below, we first provide you with some hints and clues to help you maintain the Wordle streak.

Wordle 320 Hints May 6

Today's Wordle is something that you have worn or came across during school days. Its precise origin is unknown but traces back to late Middle English. You have heard this word and used in your verbiage.

Wordle 320 Clues May 6

1- Today's Wordle starts with B.

2- It ends with E.

3- May 6 Wordle has 2 vowels.

4- The vowels are A and E.

5- A is placed at the second spot.

Wordle Answer Today May 6

Still unable to guess the word correctly? We understand. Scroll past this space to get the answer.

Wordle Answer Today May 6 is BADGE.

Where and how to play Wordle?

1- Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html to play Wordle.

2- Guess a valid five-letter word in six attempts.

3- Press Enter on the Wordle keyboard after each word you guess.

4- The colour of the boxes will now change to show how close your guess was to the word.

5- If the box turns green, it indicates the correct placing of the letter. If it turns yellow, it signifies that the letter is in the word but wrongly placed. Lastly, if the box turns grey, the letter entered is not in the word.

Note: A new Wordle is available every day for you to try hands on.

