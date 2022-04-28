Wordle Answer Today: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle, an English language word game developed by software engineer Josh Wardle, has become a new online obsession. The New York Times-owned game has approximately 3 million players in the world, and the numbers are ever-increasing.

Wordle 313 April 28 Hints

A good way to start with the game is to use words that have more than one vowel such as ABOUT, EARNS, and JIBED.

Wordle Hints:

1- The five-letter word starts with Z and ends with Y.

2- It has one vowel placed at the second spot.

3- The vowel is E.

We hope that these clues will help you guess the correct answer. If you still cannot figure out the word, scroll down to check today's wordle answer.

Wordle Answer Today

We will reveal today's wordle answer as we believe that you have already tried your hands guessing the word.

Wordle 313 answer is ZESTY.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word game and is available online. The simple game that appears like a crossword puzzle makes it even more appealing to the users. In this game, the users have to guess a five-letter word in six attempts. The game hints the players through three colours - Green, Yellow, Grey - to let them know whether their answers in each attempt are correct or not. The hint also shows if the players are on the right track.

How to play Wordle?

Think of a word having more than one vowel. Type and hit the submit button. If you have correctly placed the alphabet in the box, it will turn green. If the box turns yellow, it means that the word contains the alphabet but is wrongly placed. If the alphabets entered by you are not part of the answer, the box will turn grey.

READ | What is Wordle? All About The Online Word Game That Has Taken Internet By Storm!