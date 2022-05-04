Wordle 319 Answer for May 4: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle 319 Answer for May 4: The New York Times-owned game has now become an important part of people's lives. Various people who are word game lovers and puzzle-lovers start their day with this game. Try today's wordle and check below hints and clues to find out the answer.

Wordle is a daily 5-minute brain teaser word game. Use our hints and clues and save your streak.

Wordle 319 May 4 Hints

Today's word is easy, common, and does not have difficult letters. But one of the best ways to start the game is to use words that have one or two vowels, like PIZZA, CHILD, TRUST, etc.

Check| Wordle 317 Answer for May 2: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle Hints:

1. Today's first letter of the word starts with T and ends with N.

2. It consists of two vowels.

3. There are no repeated letters.

4. Now for the biggest hint: Are you ready? Today's Wordle is a rhyming word of "Rain".

Check| Wordle Answer for April 29

Wordle 319 Answer May 4

If you are still not able to get it, then scroll down for today's Wordle answer.

The Wordle 319 answer is right here.

The Wordle 319 answer is "TRAIN".

Rules of Wordle

Wordle is a puzzle game of words that contains boxes where players are allowed to guess a five-letter word in just six attempts.

The game uses three colours, namely green, yellow, and grey, to show players whether they are on the right track or not.

While playing, if a box turns green, it means that you inserted the correct alphabet in its right position. So now hit the submit button.

If you manage to guess an alphabet that is in the answer but is placed in the wrong position, then the colour of the box will turn yellow.

Finally, if you have entered an alphabet that is not a part of today's Wordle word, then it will turn grey.

READ| Wordle Answer for April 28: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

READ | What is Wordle? All About The Online Word Game That Has Taken Internet By Storm!