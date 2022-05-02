Wordle 317 Answer for May 2: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle Answer May 2: Check below for today's Wordle answer, hints, clues, and solutions. The solution to the Wordle is easy and is a word we go through most of the time. You know it very well! When a word seems to be common, it has its own tricks to solve it.

Wordle is a simple word game and a daily 5-minute brain teaser that can be tried even while commuting from the office to home or vice versa, or at lunch break.

Wordle 317 May 2 Hints

As usual, one of the best ways to start the game is to check the words that contain vowels like LUNCH, CHILD, TRUST, OURIE, etc.

You can also check the English language's most commonly used letters. As per the analysis conducted by the Oxford Dictionary, E and A are the two most common letters.

Wordle Hints:

1. Today's wordle starts with the letter S.

2. It has one vowel placed in the third spot.

3. Today's Wordle word ends with the letter Y.

4. There is no repetition of any letters.

5. And Yes! Today's biggest hint: the word refers to an account of incidents or events. OR something that is read or told to someone.

So, today's hints and clues are hoping to reveal the answer today. If still not able to guess the answer scroll down to check today's Wordle answer.

Wordle Answer May 2

If you end up losing all your chances of trying today's Wordle answer, the answer is right here.

Today's (May 2) Wordle 317 answer is "STORY!"

If you guessed right and managed to save your winning streak, congratulations!

Wordle : Rules

There are six tries to guess the wordle.

Each guess should have a valid five-letter word.

Hit the enter button to submit your answer.

The colour of the titles changes after each guess. It shows how close your guess is to the word.

If your guess is correct for an alphabet, then the box will turn green.

If the alphabet is correctly guessed but wrongly placed, then the box will turn yellow.

Lastly, if the alphabet you guessed is not part of the answer, the box will turn grey.

