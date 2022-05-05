Wordle Answer Today May 5: Check Wordle 320 Answer, Hints And Clues

Wordle Answer Today May 5: The New York Times-owned game has taken the internet by storm, and the user base is ever increasing. Wordle has now become a morning routine for many. If you are not a morning person, don't worry. You can try your hands at the 5-minute brain game at any part of the day.

Today's Wordle is easier for those who love Baseball or are literature freaks. With this, let's start our Wordle journey. We will be giving you certain clues and hints before finally landing on today's Wordle answer.

Wordle 320 Hints May 5

Today's word is used in Baseball and is short for the home run. The word is used for the batter who hits the ball, circle all the bases and reach home safely without being tagged out.

Not a sports enthusiast? Don't worry. Today's Wordle answer is the name of an ancient Greek author and poet. He is the author of two epic poems-- the Iliad and the Odyssey.

Wordle 320 Clues May 5

1- Today's Wordle starts with H and ends with R.

2- It has two vowels.

3- The vowels are O and E.

4- O is at the second spot and E at the fourth.

5- There is no repetition of letters.

Wordle Answer Today May 5

Still couldn't get through the game? We understand. Scroll to the bottom to get the answer for today's Wordle to maintain your streak.

Wordle Answer Today May 5 is HOMER.

Where and how to play Wordle?

1- Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html to play Wordle.

2- You have six attempts to guess a valid five-letter word.

3- Hit enter on the Wordle keyboard after each word you guess.

4- The colour of the boxes will now change to show how close your guess was to the word.

5- If the box turns green, it indicates the correct placing of the letter. If it turns yellow, it signifies that the letter is in the word but wrongly placed. Lastly, if the box turns grey, the letter entered is not in the word.

Note: A new Wordle is available every day for you to try hands on.

