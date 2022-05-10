Wordle Answer Today May 10: Check Wordle 325 Answer, Hints And Clues

Wordle Answer Today May 10: Gone are the days when people used to play crosswords brought daily by the newspapers. No, they haven't lost their interest in the game. Instead, they have moved online. The ongoing frenzy about the New York Times owned Wordle is proof.

Nevertheless, talking about today's Wordle, it is not easy to guess and is not a part of our regular vocabulary. Scroll to find Wordle hints, clues and answer.

Wordle 325 Hints May 10

Today's wordle is a noun. The word has its origin in the late 18th century. It is not a part of our regular vocabulary. It is a type of lizard which is found on every continent except Antarctica.

Wordle 325 Clues May 10

1- Today's Wordle starts with 'G'.

2- It ends with 'O'.

3- It has two vowels.

4- The vowels are 'O' and 'E'.

5- 'E' is placed in the second spot.

Biggest clue: It is a type of lizard.

Wordle 325 Answer Today May 10

If you still have attempts left, don't scroll past this space. Instead, guess the words through our clues and hints. We sincerely hope that these would have helped you in guessing today's Wordle correctly. Still unable to guess? Don't worry. Below we are revealing the answer.

Wordle Answer Today May 10 is GECKO.

Wordle: Where and how to play?

1- Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html.

2- Guess a valid five-letter word in six attempts.

3- Press Enter on the Wordle keyboard after each word you guess.

4- The colour of the boxes will now change to show how close your guess was to the word.

5- If the box turns green, it indicates the correct placing of the letter. If it turns yellow, it signifies that the letter is in the word but wrongly placed. Lastly, if the box turns grey, the letter entered is not in the word.

Note: A new Wordle is available every day for you to try hands on.

