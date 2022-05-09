Wordle Answer Today May 9: Check Wordle 324 Answer, Hints And Clues

Wordle Answer Today May 9: Wordle is a New York Times-owned game which has taken the internet by storm. The game has become the morning routine of millions of people across the world. The seemingly simple game is a bit difficult as you have to guess a five-letter word in six attempts, that too without a hint.

Go through our Wordle hints, clues, and the answer to maintain your streak in the game.

Wordle Answer Today May 6: Check Wordle 321 Answer, Hints And Clues

Wordle 324 Hints May 9

Today's Wordle is both a verb and a noun. It refers to the quality of brightness produced when light is reflected on something. You have heard this word and used it in your verbiage.

Wordle Answer Today May 5: Check Wordle 320 Answer, Hints And Clues

Wordle 324 Clues May 9

1- Today's Wordle starts with 'S'.

2- It ends with 'E'.

3- It has two vowels.

4- The vowels are 'I' and 'E'.

5- 'I' is placed in the third spot.

Biggest clue: It is a synonym of beam, gleam, and glow.

Wordle 319 Answer for May 4: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle 324 Answer Today May 9

We hope that these hints would have helped you in guessing today's Wordle correctly. If you are still unable to guess the correct answer, we are revealing it here for you.

Wordle Answer Today May 9 is SHINE.

Wordle 317 Answer for May 2: Check Wordle Answer and Hints

Wordle: Where and how to play?

1- Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html.

2- Guess a valid five-letter word in six attempts.

3- Press Enter on the Wordle keyboard after each word you guess.

4- The colour of the boxes will now change to show how close your guess was to the word.

5- If the box turns green, it indicates the correct placing of the letter. If it turns yellow, it signifies that the letter is in the word but wrongly placed. Lastly, if the box turns grey, the letter entered is not in the word.

Note: A new Wordle is available every day for you to try hands on.

Wordle Answer for April 29

Wordle Answer Today: Check Wordle Answer and Hints