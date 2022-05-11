Wordle Answer Today May 11: Check Wordle 326 Answer, Hints And Clues

Wordle Answer Today May 11: When Welsh software engineer Josh Wardle was developing Wordle for his partner, little did he know that the game would soon snowball into something big. The word game has been purchased by New York Times for a hefty amount.

Be that as it may, today's Wordle is effortless for those to guess who are comedy enthusiasts. Below we have given some clues and hints before revealing the answer.

Wordle 326 Hints May 11

Today's Wordle is a noun. The word has its origin in the French language in the early 16th century. The word means 'stuffing' or 'to stuff' in French. Also, it is a kind of comedy where the entertainer uses highly exaggerated, ridiculous, and absurd situations to entertain the audience.

Wordle 326 Clues May 11

1- Today's Wordle starts with 'F'.

2- It ends with 'E'.

3- It has two vowels.

4- The vowels are 'A' and 'E'.

5- 'A' is placed in the second spot.

Wordle 326 Answer Today May 11

Don't want spoilers? We completely understand. Don't scroll past this space if you do not wish to see the answer. Try solving the puzzle with our hints and clues.

If you are out of attempts or wish to see the answer, we are revealing it here for you.

Wordle Answer Today May 11 is FARCE.

Wordle: Where and how to play?

1- Visit https://www.nytimes.com/games/wordle/index.html.

2- Guess a valid five-letter word in six attempts.

3- Press Enter on the Wordle keyboard after each word you guess.

4- The colour of the boxes will now change to show how close your guess was to the word.

5- If the box turns green, it indicates the correct placing of the letter. If it turns yellow, it signifies that the letter is in the word but wrongly placed. Lastly, if the box turns grey, the letter entered is not in the word.

Note: A new Wordle is available every day for you to try hands on.

